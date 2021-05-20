La. pediatricians join LDH state health officer in urging families to protect children with COVID vaccine

This past year has brought challenges and disruptions to all of our lives, especially for our children. It has been our greatest honor to navigate these unprecedented times with you and your family to ensure the well-being of all children. Just as we navigated the early terrifying days of this pandemic together, we are here to help your children return to a sense of normalcy. For that reason, we urge that every child 12 years of age and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine and get caught up on other vaccinations that may be overdue. If you have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines, please schedule a visit with or call your pediatrician to discuss your concerns.