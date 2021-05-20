KSLA Salutes: Therapy dogs are back on BAFB

“I’m a part of the original group that came on base,” Harriss said. “We’ve been doing this for about four or five years before COVID hit. We come to a number of things on base and sometimes even visit work groups to let them know how much we appreciate them and what they are doing by serving our country. We go to SAPR events and will be there if a survivor just wants a dog there. We also come to events on base for children, Halloween parties, Christmas parties. We are available whenever someone on the base needs us. We want to be there for them and make their day just a little bit better.”