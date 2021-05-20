Huntington High employee fired after allegations of misconduct with student

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An employee at Huntington High School in Shreveport has been let go after allegations surfaced involving reported misconduct with a student.
KSLA reached out to Caddo Parish Public Schools Thursday, May 20 about the allegations. The district provided the following statement:
“Caddo Schools takes any allegations of misconduct seriously. The district does not condone any actions in which a student’s mental or physical safety may be questioned. An employee at Huntington High School has been alleged to have had exhibited inappropriate behavior towards a student on campus. As soon as the district was made aware of the allegation, an investigation was launched. While the individual is no longer employed with the district, Caddo will continue to work closely with law enforcement to cooperate with any investigation. It is the district’s policy that any prospective employee must be subject to a criminal background check before their hiring. Such a background check was conducted for this individual and no history was found.
The safety of our students remains our top priority and Caddo will aggressively continue to train staff in ways to spot potential misconduct and encourage students and stakeholders to report any such allegations to be investigated.”
The nature of the misconduct has not been made clear, nor has the name of the employee reportedly involved been released.
