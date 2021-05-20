Huntington High employee fired after allegations of misconduct with student

“Caddo Schools takes any allegations of misconduct seriously. The district does not condone any actions in which a student’s mental or physical safety may be questioned. An employee at Huntington High School has been alleged to have had exhibited inappropriate behavior towards a student on campus. As soon as the district was made aware of the allegation, an investigation was launched. While the individual is no longer employed with the district, Caddo will continue to work closely with law enforcement to cooperate with any investigation. It is the district’s policy that any prospective employee must be subject to a criminal background check before their hiring. Such a background check was conducted for this individual and no history was found.