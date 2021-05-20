CLASS ACT: Wynnifred Sanders, Southern University Law Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Wynnifred ‘Winnie’ Sanders has achieved a dream she’s always wanted — becoming a lawyer.
The recent Southern University Law Center plans to practice disability law.
“I was born three months premature,” she said. “So I have a disability called cerebral palsy and it has been the catalyst why I went to law school. So, it only seemed right to me to come back and practice disability rights to make sure that people like me, that have conditions like me, have the rights that they deserve.”
Winnie is the daughter of LaShanda and Frederick Sanders. She was born three months premature. Over the span of her life so far, she’s had to learn to overcome obstacles such as learning to walk independently, without the aid of a walker.
“Throughout the years she progressed from walking with a walker with four wheels to a two-wheel walker to canes, to walking independently,” wrote Winnie’s mother in an email. “Honestly, we moved from a four-wheel walker to a two-wheel walker because we could not keep up with her. Every year poses different challenges and opportunities.”
The Bossier native now will begin studying for the Louisiana Bar Exam.
“After July 26, my plan is to get ready and get to work and to take what Southern taught me and put it to great use.”
“We are so proud that she reached her goal of completing law school — an aspiration as an elementary student,” her mother wrote. “While life has not been easy, we hope that she will use her life and life’s lessons to help others achieve their personal and professional goals.”
