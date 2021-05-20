CLASS ACT: Claudia Payne, Southern University Law Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Claudia Payne is celebrating her recent graduation from Southern University Law Center.
On May 14, she received her Juris Doctor, graduating Cum Laude in her class.
While at SULC, she served as the Network Coordinator for Triad Advocacy and a Senior Editor for The Journal of Race, Gender and Poverty. Claudia also served as a fellow for the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus for the June 2020 session.
Claudia accepted the position of associate attorney with Blue Williams, LLP, a mid-sized law firm in Metairie.
She will serve on the firm’s diversity committee. She states that she is committed to securing a pipeline for other African-American law graduates to be welcomed into big law.
Claudia is also a proud graduate of Grambling State University.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.