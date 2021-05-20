Cirque Italia water circus makes a splash in Bossier City starting May 20

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A massive blue and white big top tent is setup outside Pierre Bossier Mall, leaving many wondering what’s come to town. Well, the country’s only traveling water circus is dunking into northwest Louisiana for the next few days.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus performs shows in Bossier City from Thursday until Sunday.
Here is a showtime schedule:
- Thursday, May 20: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 21: 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 22: 1:30 p.m./4:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 23: 1:30 p.m./4:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here, or by calling (941) 704-8572.
To keep performers and guests safe during the pandemic, masks are required inside the tent, families will be spaced out for social distancing and hand cleaning stations are dispersed throughout the tent.
