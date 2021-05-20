Caddo coroner IDs 2 men found shot dead at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the names of two men found shot dead at a Shreveport apartment complex.
Desmond Jackson was standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of North Market Street when he was shot numerous times just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports.
Also struck by the gunfire was a passenger in the vehicle that was parked at Northside Apartments. Deveuntae Patterson, 21, also was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initially, Shreveport police reported that one person was discovered fatally shot in an apartment while the other was found shot dead on the apartment complex grounds.
Autopsies have been ordered.
