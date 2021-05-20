Caddo commissioners to decide whether to go on record supporting completion of I-49 inner-city connector

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners will decide whether to go on record as supporting completion of the Interstate 49 inner-city connector in Shreveport as soon as possible.
Resolution 45 will be considered when commissioners meet the afternoon of Thursday, May 20. The meeting (shown below) will convene at 3:30 p.m.
The inner-city connector has been on the drawing board for more than a decade.
Funding for the project has become more necessary as more businesses and industry locate in Caddo Parish and the surrounding area, the commission’s resolution notes.
And that need has become more imperative because Amazon has announced plans to open a distribution center in Caddo, which Resolution 45 says will significantly increase 18-wheeler traffic needing interstate access.
Below is the agenda for the commission’s meeting:
505 TRAVIS STREET, GOVERNMENT PLAZA
PUBLIC NOTICE
REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
May 20, 2021
3:30 P.M.
Streaming at www.caddo.org & www.facebook.com/parishofcaddo
ROLL CALL:
Commissioners:
Hopkins District 1 Gage-Watts District 7
Johnson District 2 Taliaferro District 8
Jackson District 3 Atkins District 9
Young District 4 Chavez District 10
Burrell District 5 Lazarus District 11
Cawthorne District 6 Epperson District 12
INVOCATION:
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
AGENDA ADDITIONS:
Potential Agenda Addition: Special Resolution of Recognition for Mr. Lamark Carter
CITIZENS COMMENTS:
Citizens who wish to address the Commission on any issue other than zoning, please fill out a comment card located in the chamber foyer and return to the President or the Clerk of the Commission. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes
NOTE: Citizens who wish to address the Commission on matters relative to public hearings (items listed on the agenda only) will be limited to a cumulative total of 15 minutes each, for or against an issue. Those who wish to speak or make a presentation are asked to select their speakers and address the points they wish considered with this limitation in mind.
VISITORS:
ADOPT REGULAR SESSION MINUTES:
Regular Session Minutes May 6, 2021
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS:
Special Resolution of Recognition & Appreciation for Mr. Kendrick Law
Special Resolution of Recognition & Appreciation for Booker T. Washington High School's Girls Track and Field Team
Special Resolution of Appreciation and Recognition for Chyler Turner
PUBLIC HEARING ON ZONING ORDINANCES & CASES:
Public Hearing for Ordinance 6064 of 2021 in relation to Zoning Case 21-5-P
(District 2)
PUBLIC HEARING ON ORDINANCES:
Public Hearing for Ordinance No. 6065 of 2021
(Pandemic & Natural Disaster Committee)
Public Hearing for Ordinance No. 6066 of 2021
(Commissioner Jackson)
ZONING ORDINANCES (for final passage):
Ordinance 6064 of 2021 in relation to Zoning Case 21-5-P
(District 2)
ORDINANCES (for final passage):
Ordinance No. 6065 of 2021
(Pandemic & Natural Disaster Committee)
Ordinance No. 6066 of 2021
(Commissioner Jackson)
ZONING ORDINANCES (for introduction by title):
ORDINANCES (for introduction by title):
Introduce Ordinance No. 6067 of 2021
(Commissioner Johnson)
Introduce Ordinance No. 6068 of 2021
(Commissioner Young, Administration)
Introduce Ordinance No. 6069 of 2021
(Commissioner Jackson)
Introduce Ordinance No. 6070 of 2021
(Commissioner Jackson)
Introduce Ordinance No. 6071 of 2021
(Commissioner Hopkins)
WORK SESSION MINUTES:
Work Session Minutes from May 17, 2021
RESOLUTIONS:
Resolution No. 43 of 2021
(Finance)
Resolution No. 44 of 2021
(Commissioner Johnson)
Resolution No. 45 of 2021
(Commissioners Burrell, Chavez, Gage-Watts, Atkins, Johnson and Cawthorne)
OLD BUSINESS:
NEW BUSINESS:
Confirm Appointment to the Metropolitan Planning Commission Board
(Commissioner Young, Commissioner Chavez)
Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee
(Commissioner Cawthorne)
Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee
(Commissioner Taliaferro)
Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee
(Commissioner Young)
Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee
(Commissioner Lazarus)
Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee
(Commissioner Burrell)
Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee
(Commissioner Johnson)
COMMUNIQUES AND COMMITTEE REPORTS:
PRESIDENT'S REPORT:
COMMUNIQUES AND COMMITTEE REPORTS:
CITIZENS COMMENTS (late arrivals):
ADJOURN:
