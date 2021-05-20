Caddo commissioners to decide whether to go on record supporting completion of I-49 inner-city connector

Citizens who wish to address the Commission on any issue other than zoning, please fill out a comment card located in the chamber foyer and return to the President or the Clerk of the Commission. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes



NOTE: Citizens who wish to address the Commission on matters relative to public hearings (items listed on the agenda only) will be limited to a cumulative total of 15 minutes each, for or against an issue. Those who wish to speak or make a presentation are asked to select their speakers and address the points they wish considered with this limitation in mind.



