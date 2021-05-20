Caddo commissioners to decide whether to go on record supporting completion of I-49 inner-city connector

The project has been on the drawing board for more than a decade and now is more imperative with the coming of Amazon, the proposal states

Caddo commissioners to decide whether to go on record supporting completion of I-49 inner-city connector
(Source: KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen | May 20, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 4:03 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners will decide whether to go on record as supporting completion of the Interstate 49 inner-city connector in Shreveport as soon as possible.

Resolution 45 will be considered when commissioners meet the afternoon of Thursday, May 20. The meeting (shown below) will convene at 3:30 p.m.

(Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn what commissioners decided)

The inner-city connector has been on the drawing board for more than a decade.

Funding for the project has become more necessary as more businesses and industry locate in Caddo Parish and the surrounding area, the commission’s resolution notes.

And that need has become more imperative because Amazon has announced plans to open a distribution center in Caddo, which Resolution 45 says will significantly increase 18-wheeler traffic needing interstate access.

Below is the agenda for the commission’s meeting:

Agenda - 05/20/2021
CADDO PARISH COMMISSION
505 TRAVIS STREET, GOVERNMENT PLAZA
PUBLIC NOTICE
REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
May 20, 2021
3:30 P.M.
Streaming at www.caddo.org & www.facebook.com/parishofcaddo
1.

ROLL CALL:

Commissioners:    
      

Hopkins                 District 1                       Gage-Watts                District 7


Johnson                District 2                       Taliaferro                     District 8


Jackson                District 3                       Atkins                          District 9


Young                   District 4                       Chavez                        District 10


Burrell                  District 5                       Lazarus                       District 11


Cawthorne           District 6                       Epperson                     District 12


2.

INVOCATION:

3.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:

Veterans and active military members saluting during recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance would be appropriate, should you wish to do so.
4.

AGENDA ADDITIONS:

4.I.

Potential Agenda Addition: Special Resolution of Recognition for Mr. Lamark Carter

(Commissioner Cawthorne)
Documents:
  1. Special Resolution for Lamark Carter.pdf
5.

CITIZENS COMMENTS:

Citizens who wish to address the Commission on any issue other than zoning, please fill out a comment card located in the chamber foyer and return to the President or the Clerk of the Commission.  Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes
          

NOTE:  Citizens who wish to address the Commission on matters relative to public hearings (items listed on the agenda only) will be limited to a cumulative total of 15 minutes each, for or against an issue. Those who wish to speak or make a presentation are asked to select their speakers and address the points they wish considered with this limitation in mind.



6.

VISITORS:

7.

ADOPT REGULAR SESSION MINUTES:

7.I.

Regular Session Minutes May 6, 2021

Documents:
  1. 5.6.2021 Regular Session Minutes.pdf
8.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS:


8.I.

Special Resolution of Recognition & Appreciation for Mr. Kendrick Law

(Commissioner Johnson)
Documents:
  1. Special Resolution for Kendrick Law.pdf
8.II.

Special Resolution of Recognition & Appreciation for Booker T. Washington High School's Girls Track and Field Team

(Commissioner Cawthorne & Jackson)
Documents:
  1. Booker T. Washington Track 2021.pdf
8.III.

Special Resolution of Appreciation and Recognition for Chyler Turner

(Commissioner Cawthorne)
Documents:
  1. Special Resolution for Chyler Turner.pdf
9.

PUBLIC HEARING ON ZONING ORDINANCES & CASES:

 

9.I.

Public Hearing for Ordinance 6064 of 2021 in relation to Zoning Case 21-5-P

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND VOLUME II OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE PARISH OF CADDO, AS AMENDED, THE CADDO PARISH UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE, BY AMENDING THE ZONING OF PROPERTY LOCATED ON THE NORTH SIDE OF N MARKET STREET, APPROXIMATELY TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTY FEET EAST OF ROY ROAD EXTENSION, CADDO PARISH, LA., FROM C-1, NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT TO C-2, CORRIDOR COMMERCIAL DISTRICT, AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(District 2)
Documents:
  1. Ordinance 6064 of 2021 in relation to 21-5-P.pdf
  2. Ordinance 6064 of 2021- 21-5-P packet.pdf
10.

PUBLIC HEARING ON ORDINANCES:

 

10.I.

Public Hearing for Ordinance No. 6065 of 2021

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE BUDGET OF ESTIMATED REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR THE GENERAL FUND FOR THE YEAR 2021 TO PROVIDE AN APPROPRIATION FOR A ONE-TIME PAY ADJUSTMENT TO PARISH EMPLOYEES WHO PERFORMED ESSENTIAL WORK DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(Pandemic & Natural Disaster Committee)
Documents:
  1. Ordinance 6065 of 2021- COVID Pay Adjustment.pdf
  2. Ordinance 6065 of 2021- COVID Pay Adjustment.pdf
10.II.

Public Hearing for Ordinance No. 6066 of 2021

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE BUDGET OF ESTIMATED REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND THE OIL AND GAS FUND  FOR JUNETEENTH FIREWORK DISPLAY AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(Commissioner Jackson)
Documents:
  1. Ordinance 6066 of 2021- Juneteenth Independence Day Festival.pdf
  2. Ordinance 6066 of 2021- Fact Sheet - Juneteenth Independence Day.pdf
11.

ZONING ORDINANCES (for final passage):

11.I.

Ordinance 6064 of 2021 in relation to Zoning Case 21-5-P

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND VOLUME II OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE PARISH OF CADDO, AS AMENDED, THE CADDO PARISH UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE, BY AMENDING THE ZONING OF PROPERTY LOCATED ON THE NORTH SIDE OF N MARKET STREET, APPROXIMATELY TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTY FEET EAST OF ROY ROAD EXTENSION, CADDO PARISH, LA., FROM C-1, NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT TO C-2, CORRIDOR COMMERCIAL DISTRICT, AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(District 2)
Documents:
  1. Ordinance 6064 of 2021 in relation to 21-5-P.pdf
  2. Ordinance 6064 of 2021- 21-5-P packet.pdf
12.

ORDINANCES (for final passage):

12.I.

Ordinance No. 6065 of 2021

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE BUDGET OF ESTIMATED REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR THE GENERAL FUND FOR THE YEAR 2021 TO PROVIDE AN APPROPRIATION FOR A ONE-TIME PAY ADJUSTMENT TO PARISH EMPLOYEES WHO PERFORMED ESSENTIAL WORK DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(Pandemic & Natural Disaster Committee)
Documents:
  1. Ordinance 6065 of 2021- COVID Pay Adjustment.pdf
  2. Ordinance 6065 of 2021- COVID Pay Adjustment.pdf
12.II.

Ordinance No. 6066 of 2021

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE BUDGET OF ESTIMATED REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND THE OIL AND GAS FUND  FOR JUNETEENTH FIREWORK DISPLAY AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(Commissioner Jackson)
Documents:
  1. Ordinance 6066 of 2021- Juneteenth Independence Day Festival.pdf
  2. Ordinance 6066 of 2021- Fact Sheet - Juneteenth Independence Day.pdf
13.

ZONING ORDINANCES (for introduction by title):

14.

ORDINANCES (for introduction by title):

14.I.

Introduce Ordinance No. 6067 of 2021

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND VOLUME II OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE PARISH OF CADDO, AS AMENDED, THE CADDO PARISH UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE, TO ESTABLISH THE PROVISIONS FOR A SPECIAL EXCEPTION USE, AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO.
(Commissioner Johnson) 

Documents:
  1. Ord No. 6067 of 2021-UDC Amendmets.pdf
  2. Ord No. 6067 of 2021-UDC Amendmets-Fact Sheet.pdf
  3. Exhibit A_Memo.pdf
  4. Exhibit B_Table 5-1_USE MATRIX.pdf
  5. Exhibit C_Table 15-1.pdf
  6. Exhibit D_Table 15-2.pdf
  7. Exhibit E_16.5.pdf
  8. Exhibit F_MPC Staff Report.pdf
14.II.

Introduce Ordinance No. 6068 of 2021

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE BUDGET OF ESTIMATED REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR THE RIVERBOAT FUND IN THE AMOUNT OF $17,225 TO PROVIDE AN APPROPRIATION FOR ROBINSON RESCUE AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(Commissioner Young, Administration)
Documents:
  1. Ord 6068- Robinson.pdf
  2. Ord 6068- Fact Sheet -Robinson Rescue.pdf
14.III.

Introduce Ordinance No. 6069 of 2021

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE BUDGET OF ESTIMATED REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR THE E EDWARD JONES HOUSING TRUST FUND FOR THE YEAR 2021 AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(Commissioner Jackson)
Documents:
  1. Ord 6069- ERAP 2.pdf
  2. Ord 6069 of 2021 Fact Sheet - ERAP2.pdf
  3. ERA2FAQs.pdf
14.IV.

Introduce Ordinance No. 6070 of 2021

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE BUDGET OF ESTIMATED REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR THE GENERAL FUND TO PROVIDE AN APPROPRIATION FOR WHEEL CHAIR RAMP AND ROOF REPAIR PROGRAM AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(Commissioner Jackson)
Documents:
  1. Ord 6070- Wheel Chair Ramp and Roof Repair Program- edited.pdf
  2. Ord 6070 of 2021 Fact Sheet - Wheel Chair Program.pdf
14.V.

Introduce Ordinance No. 6071 of 2021

AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH A PARISH PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION, TO PROVIDE FOR ITS MEMBERSHIP, TO PROVIDE FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE, AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO
(Commissioner Hopkins)
Documents:
  1. Ordinance 6071- providing for planning and zoning commission with four year terms (as amended).pdf
  2. Ordinance No. 6071 Fact Sheet for planning commission.pdf
15.

WORK SESSION MINUTES:

15.I.

Work Session Minutes from May 17, 2021

Documents:
  1. 5.17.2021 Work Session Minutes.pdf
16.

RESOLUTIONS:

16.I.

Resolution No. 43 of 2021

A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE LOUISIANA COMPLIANCE QUESTIONNAIRE
(Finance)
Documents:
  1. Resolution No. 43 of 2021 - LA Compliance Questionnaire 2020.pdf
  2. Resolution No. 43 of 2021 - Auth Form- Res LA Compliance Questionaire 2021.pdf
  3. Resolution No. 43 of 2021- 2020 LLA Compliance Questionnaire.pdf
16.II.

Resolution No. 44 of 2021

A RESOLUTION DECLARING MAY 22, 2021 AS NATIONAL MARITIME DAY AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO.
(Commissioner Johnson)
Documents:
  1. 44 National Maritime Day.pdf
16.III.

Resolution No. 45 of 2021

A RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF COMPLETING THE I-49 INNER CITY CONNECTOR, AND OTHERWISE PROVIDING WITH RESPECT THERETO.
(Commissioners Burrell, Chavez, Gage-Watts, Atkins, Johnson and Cawthorne)
Documents:
  1. Res 45 of 2021 in Support of I-49 Inner City Connector.pdf
  2. Resolution 45 of 2021 Fact Sheet.pdf
17.

OLD BUSINESS:

18.

NEW BUSINESS:
18.I.

Confirm Appointment to the Metropolitan Planning Commission Board

Authorize appointment of Mr. Gabriel Balderas to the Metropolitan Planning Commission Board to replace the unexpired term of Mauricio Roca. Term to expire  01/01/24  
(Commissioner Young, Commissioner Chavez)
Documents:
  1. Gabriel Balderas Resume.pdf
  2. MPC cover letter.pdf
  3. MR - MPC RESIGNATION LETTER .pdf
18.II.

Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee

Authorize the appointment of Mr. Loyd K. Thomas to the Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee to Study Planning and Zoning
(Commissioner Cawthorne)
Documents:
  1. Loyd K Thomas Resume 1.pdf
18.III.

Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee

Authorize the appointment of Gen. Jim Graves to the Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee to Study Planning and Zoning
(Commissioner Taliaferro)
Documents:
  1. 2021 05 11 JWG CIV BIO Long Range Citizens Advisory Committee.pdf
  2. 2021 05 11 MAJOR GENERAL JAMES W. GRAVES 2010 Bio.pdf
18.IV.

Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee

Authorize the appointment of Ray Tindel to the Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee to Study Planning and Zoning 
(Commissioner Young)
Documents:
  1. RAY TINDEL - RESUME - MAY 17 2021.pdf
18.V.

Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee

Authorize the appointment of Don Razinsky to the Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee to Study Planning and Zoning.
(Commissioner Lazarus) 
Documents:
  1. Bio Don Razinsky updated 05-12-2021.pdf
18.VI.

Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee

Authorize the appointment of Michael Billings, Sr. to the Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee to Study Planning and Zoning.
(Commissioner Burrell) 
Documents:
  1. Mike Billings Bio.pdf
18.VII.

Confirm Appointment To The Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee

Authorize the appointment of Jessica Tullus to the Long Range Planning Citizen's Advisory Committee to Study Planning and Zoning.
(Commissioner Johnson)
Documents:
  1. Tullis Resume.pdf
19.

COMMUNIQUES AND COMMITTEE REPORTS:

Administration response to information requests from Commissioners
19.I.

PRESIDENT'S REPORT:

19.II.

COMMUNIQUES AND COMMITTEE REPORTS:

 

20.

CITIZENS COMMENTS (late arrivals):

Citizens who wish to address the Commission on any issue other than zoning, please fill out a comment card located in the chamber foyer and return to the President or the Clerk of the Commission.  Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes
         
NOTE:  Citizens who wish to address the Commission on matters relative to public hearings (items listed on the agenda only) will be limited to a cumulative total of 15 minutes each, for or against an issue. Those who wish to speak or make a presentation are asked to select their speakers and address the points they wish considered with this limitation in mind.
21.

ADJOURN:
To all persons desiring to attend and observe a meeting of the Caddo Parish Commission, or who wish to present information to the body: If you have physical limitations that require special accommodations in order for you to attend and participate in a meeting of the Caddo Parish Commission, please contact the office of the Caddo Parish Commission Clerk at (318) 226-6596, at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting so that an effort can be made to provide those accommodations.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.