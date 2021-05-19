United Way of NWLA hosts grand reopening of Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center (SFEC), in partnership with United Way of Northwest Louisiana and the City of Shreveport, celebrated its one-year anniversary with a grand reopening and open house.
The grand reopening was held during the morning of Wednesday, May 19 at SFEC, 820 Jordan Street, Suite 507.
In Northwest Louisiana, 55 percent of households are either considered ALICE or are living below the poverty line.
ALICE is an acronym that stands for: asset limited, income constrained, employed. These individuals and families are hardworking but one paycheck away from a major financial crisis.
This is even more critical now, as residents deal with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SFEC provides professional, one-on-one financial counseling as a free public service to all residents, regardless of their income.
At the SFEC, professionally trained financial counselors help individuals and families manage their finances, pay down debt, increase savings, build credit, and access safe and affordable mainstream banking products.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.