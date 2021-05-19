Texarkana recognizes first responders during National Emergency Medical Service Week

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - This is National Emergency Medical Service Week and today (Wednesday, May 19) in Texarkana, first responders are getting special recognition.
A group of Texarkana businesses have teamed up to express their appreciation for all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.
“For them to be present and saving our lives while risking their lives every day is huge,” said Dr. Matt Young, event organizer.
First responders from both Arkansas and Texas were honored with a free meal. Led by Dr. Young, this way of showing appreciation started six years ago and has continued to grow, giving these first responders a sense of pride.
“We are very grateful to the community and the fact they want to show their support to us,” said Gregg Williams with Texas DPS.
National EMS Week was started in 1974 by President Gerald Ford. This year, organizers say they appreciate these local heroes more than ever as first responders worked through the pandemic.
“It is very nice for us to be appreciated like this. It’s a very nice gesture and we are very, very thankful,” said Brad Smith with TTFD.
