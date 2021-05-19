Shreveport PD to start equipping officers with body cams this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor’s office announced Wednesday, May 19 that the Shreveport Police Department will start equipping officers with body cameras this summer.
“Body cameras will assist officer with evidence gathering and improve the public’s trust in law enforcement. This will also serve as an integral tool to provide transparency and resolve allegations of misconduct,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.
The mayor’s office says officers will be required to record all contact with citizens while they’re on-duty. The body cam footage can be used in criminal and administrative investigations.
“We welcome the use of this new technology and believe this is an additional asset for our officers to use. Our officers perform a very difficult job and this provides a line of protection for the officers and the citizens they serve,” said Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond.
It’s expected that the body cams will be fully rolled out by the end of July, the mayor’s office says.
The money for the 400 cameras and related equipment was raised by Concerned Business People of Shreveport, an organization comprised of business and community leaders.
The police department will hold a news conference Thursday, May 20 to discuss the launch of the cameras.
