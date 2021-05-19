Shots fired in Chimi V’s parking lot leads to police chase, crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier City police, shots were fired in the parking lot of Chimi V’s after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
A couple detectives happened to be eating inside the restaurant and were able to run outside and see the suspect’s vehicle exiting the parking lot.
Detectives called in the vehicle’s information and a chase ensued. The car crashed on Burchette Street and Evans Street in Bossier City’s Barksdale Annex neighborhood.
Four suspects were taken into custody. No one was hit by the gunfire and it is unclear who the intended target was.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
