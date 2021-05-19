2 shooting victims arrive at hospital following incident in Caddo Heights neighborhood

Image from the scene at Ochsner LSU Health. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | May 18, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 11:13 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport police, two shooting victims arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

A private vehicle with bullet holes was discovered in the parking lot of the hospital. It is believed the two victims arrived in that vehicle.

Officials say the two victims came from the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of Cheatham Street in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Car with bullet holes in Ochsner parking lot/ (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
Image from the scene on Cheatham Street.
Image from the scene on Cheatham Street. (Source: KSLA)

There is no information available on the condition of the victims or any possible suspects.

This incident is currently under investigation.

