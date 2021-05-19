2 shooting victims arrive at hospital following incident in Caddo Heights neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport police, two shooting victims arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
A private vehicle with bullet holes was discovered in the parking lot of the hospital. It is believed the two victims arrived in that vehicle.
Officials say the two victims came from the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of Cheatham Street in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.
There is no information available on the condition of the victims or any possible suspects.
This incident is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.