Scattered heavy rain over the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After seeing some strong storms and even a Tornado Warning yesterday across portions of East Texas we are tracking more heavy rain this morning in those same areas. In many respects the heavy rain has been feats or famine across the ArkLaTex, meaning some have seen some very heavy rain while others have seen little to no wet weather. That is something we are tracking more of over the next couple of days. Once we get to the weekend all of the ArkLaTex should start to dry out and warm up, but cloud will be pesky on Saturday. Next week should also bring dry weather and warmer temperatures as highs will go from around the 80 degree mark now to close to the 90s.
So as you are heading out the door this morning if you live in East Texas you definitely want to grab an umbrella as you kick start your Wednesday. We do have some Flash Flood Warnings in effect for areas just outside of the viewing area and Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for all of the ArkLaTex. After a line of heavy rain this morning we are tracking more potential heavy rain as head into the afternoon and evening hours. We do want to stress that not everyone will see heavy rain today and some people will stay dry. High temperatures today will again be around the 80 degree mark.
As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting more on and off heavy rain for parts of the ArkLaTex. Like today, Thursday will bring more scattered showers and storms to the ArkLaTex during the day with perhaps a focus more on NW Louisiana than Texas, but again the pattern makes this very difficult to nail down. Friday is more of the same with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures for the region will be roughly the same over the next couple days with highs near 80.
Looking ahead to the weekend and next week we are tracking finally drier weather on the way for the region. That will start Saturday even though clouds may be stuck around for most of the day. Sunday is when sunshine will likely make a comeback and this trend will likely continue into next week. Temperatures, thanks to the drier weather, will also be moving up as well with high likely pushing into the upper 80s Sunday and perhaps a run at 90 early next week.
In the meantime, get ready to dodge some more rain! Have a great Wednesday!
