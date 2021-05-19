Scattered heavy rain over the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After seeing some strong storms and even a Tornado Warning yesterday across portions of East Texas we are tracking more heavy rain this morning in those same areas. In many respects the heavy rain has been feats or famine across the ArkLaTex, meaning some have seen some very heavy rain while others have seen little to no wet weather. That is something we are tracking more of over the next couple of days. Once we get to the weekend all of the ArkLaTex should start to dry out and warm up, but cloud will be pesky on Saturday. Next week should also bring dry weather and warmer temperatures as highs will go from around the 80 degree mark now to close to the 90s.