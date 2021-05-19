Rain still likely Thursday, but eyeing drier weather ahead

(KSLA) - Rain and storms will still be around for Thursday and Friday. It will not be a washout either day, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella with you. Drier weather will return by this weekend.
This evening will have a few scattered showers around, but it will not rain everywhere. In fact, most of the ArkLaTex will be dry. Don’t be surprised through if you do get a quick shower. Therefore, I recommend to hold onto that umbrella for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be hanging around in the 70s.
Overnight, there could very likely be a few scattered showers and storms. I think the better chance will be south of I-20. Most of the rain will be gone by sunrise anyway. But this could still lead to some wet roads in the morning. So, you may want to allow a couple extra minutes while on your morning commute. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will still see another wave of rain and storms come through, most of which will fall in the afternoon. Heavy downpours will once again be possible. The rain Thursday will be more scattered, and not as widespread as recent days. Temperatures will also rebound back up to the lower 80s.
Rain chances will continue to decrease Friday, but a few more mainly afternoon showers and storms are possible. Keep that umbrella handy as you head out the door. Rain chances are up to only 30%. Temperatures will also heat up to the mid 80s.
This weekend is trending mostly dry! There will be a few clouds throughout each day, but sunnier skies will return! Temperatures will be heating up and we’ll stay quite humid. Highs could climb back into the upper 80s by Sunday.
Monday will continue to stay dry with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. With the low rain chances, temperatures will be heating up with nothing to cool it back down. Therefore highs will be pushing near 90 degrees with plenty of humidity as well.
Tuesday will also be dry with no chance of rain. Look for more ample sunshine and a few small passing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.
Wednesday should remain dry, but I do have a small possibility that some rain could return. Rain chances are only up to 10%. So, if we do see anything, it will not be much. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, and warm up to the mid 80s.
Even though Hurricane Season has not yet officially started, we have our first tropical development outlook of the year. This is located in the Atlantic near Bermuda. So, it is already too far north to really impact the United States at all. So far, chances are up to 40% to become our first named storm. Let this serve as a reminder that the season officially starts in less than two weeks, so now is the time to prepare.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay dry!
