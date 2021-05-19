Pro-life vs. pro-choice: Both sides share thoughts on new Texas abortion law

TEXAS (KSLA) - On Wednesday, May 19, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law stating all abortion providers must check for a fetal heartbeat before performing the procedure. If a heartbeat is detected, the doctor cannot perform the procedure unless there is a medical emergency.
A small group of protestors with the Lilith Fund tried to make a last-minute plea to stop the passage of the law. They say they fear anti-abortion extremists will use this bill to sue abortion funds.
However, Texas Right to Life, a pro-life group that helped get the bill passed, says they don’t believe it should be a question when it comes to creating life.
Destinee Patterson speaks with advocates from both sides on their thoughts on the new law.
