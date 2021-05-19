New climate averages show warming trend but not too warm in the ArkLaTex

Not long ago we mentioned a change in our averages for Hurricane season and now we have the new set of normals for temperatures precipitation, and more with some interesting finds for the ArkLaTex.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association released new climate normals that now take into account data from 1991-2020. This process is updated every 10 years to account for climate changes across different regions. Previously, climate normals took into account data from 1981-2010.
Starting with rain, overall we’re trending wetter in our new averages in Shreveport with the biggest change in April where we see an increase in 1.14in of average rain. We’re also trending wetter for the summer months.
Looking at temperatures you may automatically think we’re trending much much warmer, but overall not a big warming trend. Where we have seen warming though is in our winter months and slightly cooler in our summer months.
But if you take a look at the bigger picture for the United States as a whole, most of the US has warmed. Not really a surprise there but the drier weather coupled with a drier trend for some will likely only increase their chances for extreme weather.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.