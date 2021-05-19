Louisiana’s US senators pledge to work to get help for flood victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - US senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy say they will work to help those in Louisiana who were impacted by recent flooding.
Kennedy also slammed FEMA’s plan that would increase flood insurance rates.
“In Lake Charles, I know is so weary of these events but I know that the state is going to support,” said Cassidy. “I can pledge we’ll work with the federal government to make sure there is as much support as possible for those who’ve been affected.”
“If FEMA is just going to arbitrarily, capriciously, and unilaterally start massively raising flood insurance premiums, they’re going to make it unaffordable for people to live in their homes,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy added they will fight the anticipated rate hikes.
FEMA says its Risk Rating 2.0 program aims to achieve flood insurance rates that more accurately reflect flood risk.
