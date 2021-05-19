Human remains found behind motel in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - The Longview Police Department has opened an investigation after human remains were found behind a motel there on Saturday, May 15.
Police say officers responded to the call about a body being found behind the Sunset Inn, located in the 1300 block of W Marshall Avenue, after a tree-clearing crew came upon the human remains.
The skeletal remains have been sent to the University of North Texas Forensic Anthropology for identification.
The investigation remains active; more details may be released at a later date. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867. Tips can also be submitted online here.
