SPD: 2 found fatally shot at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport police, two people are dead after a shooting at Northside Villa Apartments.
The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on North Market Street.
Officials say one person was found fatally shot inside an apartment, while a second person was found fatally shot on the grounds of the complex.
No suspect information has been released. The shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
