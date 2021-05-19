SPD: 2 found fatally shot at Shreveport apartment complex

SPD: 2 found fatally shot at Shreveport apartment complex
Image from the scene at Northside Villa Apartments. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | May 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 10:34 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport police, two people are dead after a shooting at Northside Villa Apartments.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on North Market Street.

Two dead in apartment complex shooting

Officials say one person was found fatally shot inside an apartment, while a second person was found fatally shot on the grounds of the complex.

No suspect information has been released. The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.