Caddo Commission to discuss I-49 Inner City Connector at Thursday’s meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Commissioners will be discussing the I-49 Inner City Connector at their next meeting this Thursday, May 20.
District 10 Commissioner Mario Chavez and District 5 Commissioner Roy Burrell proposed Resolution No. 45. It was introduced during the Commission’s work session on Monday and was moved to the agenda for this Thursday’s meeting after a unanimous vote.
“We have already passed a resolution in support of the I-49 Inner City Connector, but since then several major accidents have happened on the Cross Lake Bridge,” Commissioner Burrell said. “It heightens the concern that if one of these trucks goes over the edge or spill whatever is in them we could lose our water supply for the next ten to twenty years. That is a major concern.”
On Friday, May 7, an overturned truck caught fire on the Cross Lake Bridge, shutting the interstate down for several hours.
That same day, La. Governor John Bel Edwards was in town to announce a $200 million dollar Amazon robotics fulfillment center will be built in Shreveport.
“That automatically brings large vehicles and employees,” Burrell says. “We are talking thousands of employees and that doesn’t include the support services. That brings additional traffic. Once that starts, there could possibly be other developments so we have to look further out. To have an inner-city route would really help mitigating some of that traffic as well as some of the hazards. So we need to think beyond where we are at this point and put politics aside because there has been politics there for almost 40 years now dealing with this roadway.”
The Department of Transportation and Development stated back in April that studies on the impact of the I-49 Inner City Connector are still being conducted. They will most likely be finished at the end of this year or the beginning of 2022.
The Caddo Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. To read the full agenda click here.
