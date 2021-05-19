BBB warning people of moving scams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people in northwest Louisiana about potential moving scams.
May is the BBB’s National Moving Month; it’s a time when they warn the public about common moving scams. The BBB says it’s seeing a rise in illegitimate moving companies scamming people out of money. One way these companies are scamming people is when one party sets up the move and another handles the move. The BBB advises people to only use licensed and bonded companies and to review their moving contracts carefully.
The BBB also recommends people go through the bureau to find a mover and that they be careful filling out online forms. Scammers have been known to create fake websites to steal people’s personal information.
Watch KSLA's Kenley Hargett tonight at 10 to hear the president/CEO of the Northeast and Central Louisiana BBB talk about what people need to know to avoid these scams.
