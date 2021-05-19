3 arrested in I-220 homicide and shooting of young girl; police believe cases are connected to ongoing drug feud

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is announcing the arrest of three people allegedly connected to two separate cases: a homicide on I-220 and a young girl shot in the leg in Golden Meadows. Both cases happened in January of 2020.
On Jan. 17, Sheniquel Sade O’Neal, 29, was found shot to death in her car, which had crashed on I-220 near Airline Drive.
On Jan. 30, a young girl was shot in the leg after shots were fired into a home in the 5000 block of Honeysuckle Lane in Golden Meadows.
After more than a year of investigating, Bossier City detectives have arrested Roger Hicks in connection with both crimes. Hicks is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Hicks was identified as a suspect in the Honeysuckle Lane case and was arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder in late February of 2021. Three people were home at the time of the shooting, police say.
Hicks was later linked to the I-220 homicide case. Aaron Simmons, 26, and Tamara Green, 31, were also arrested in connection with that case. Simmons is charged with first-degree murder, while Green is charged with accessory after the fact and failure to report certain felonies.
Police say both cases as suspected to be linked to an ongoing feud over illegal drug activity.
Hicks’ bond has been set at $11,775,500. Simmons bond has been set at $3,500,000, while Green’s bond is set at $175,000.
Police say both investigations are ongoing and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information on either case is asked to call BCPD at 318-741-8605 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here, or via the free P3 Tips app.
Detailed charges are listed below:
Tamara Green, 31, of Bossier City
Accessory after the fact to first-degree murder
Failure to report certain felonies
Roger Hicks, 31, of Bossier City
- First-degree murder
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Aaron Simmons, 26, of Shreveport
- First-degree murder
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.