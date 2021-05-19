2 arrested after meth, marijuana, ‘mojo’, crack cocaine reportedly found in SUV

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish after a number of different drugs were reportedly found in their SUV.
The sheriff’s office believes the two were selling drugs throughout Campti and the north Natchitoches Parish area. Officials say on May 13, narcotics agents saw a red Chevy Suburban parked against the flow of traffic on Lake Drive in Campti. Someone, later identified as Fredrick Hall, 19, was sitting in the passenger seat, but there was no driver.
After speaking with Hall, the driver, identified as Timothy Moore, 39, approached the SUV. While speaking with the men, agents reportedly noticed a bag of suspected marijuana in the middle console. Officers asked if there were any other illegal items in the vehicle, and Hall reportedly told them he had a firearm under his leg. Hall and Moore were both detained at that time.
Narcotics agents reportedly found a brown paper bag on Hall’s person containing seven suspected hydrocodone pills. While searching the SUV, agents report finding the following drugs:
- 5 suspected hydrocodone pills
- 54 g of suspected methamphetamine
- 15 g of suspected synthetic marijuana (”mojo”)
- 1 g of suspected marijuana
- 1 g of suspected crack cocaine
Hall reportedly told officers all of the items belonged to him. While officers were searching Moore, they reportedly found two Buprenorphine sublingual film strips on his person. Officials say at the time, Moore was on parole for prior drug charges.
Moore was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of schedule III narcotics (Buprenorphine)
- Obstructing a public passage
- Parole violations
Hall was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of schedule II narcotics (hydrocodone, crack cocaine)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)
- Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana and synthetic marijuana)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics
