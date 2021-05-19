Anti-litter campaign launches in Texarkana

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - What would Texarkana look like if it was litter free? The Chamber of Commerce and leaders with both sides of the twin cities have begun working to get an answer to that question.
“GO TXK CLEAN AND GREEN,” an anti-litter campaign in Texarkana is now up and running. Members of the group met on Wednesday, May 19, to begin considering ways to rid the cities of litter.
A spokesperson for the Chamber said this campaign is more than a community pride initiative, it encourages economic development and prosperity for the region.
“We hope to accomplish a neat, green, clean Texarkana, USA. We will do that through education and action. Those are the two main pillars we are focusing our efforts on,” said Jennifer Harland.
Officials say the campaign is not targeting any specific areas, but the region as a whole. You can become part of the anti-litter group by contacting the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.