With I-40 bridge closed, I-55 backup route gets inspection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas has begun a week after the span became the states’ primary Mississippi River crossing when a cracked steel beam prompted the indefinite closure of the nearby Interstate 40 bridge.
Inspectors using drones are looking closely at the I-55 bridge to ensure it is structurally sound and can withstand the higher volume of road traffic it has seen since the I-40 bridge was closed May 11.
Officials say repairs to the I-40 bridge are expected to begin this week, but a long-term fix could take months.
The governors of Tennessee and Arkansas emphasized Tuesday that ‘safety of the citizens’ was a key priority as the first phase of repairs on the I-40 bridge that connects the two states is set to begin.
At a briefing in Memphis officials made it clear that it could be ‘several months’ before the bridge is reopened. “Just to speculate, several months is about all I can tell you right now,” said Clay Bright, Tennessee Transportation Commissioner.
“We will work to to repair this and in the shortest time possible, but we will not compromise the safety of the workers or the safety of the citizens that will drive across that bridge for the sake of finishing early,” Gov. Bill Lee, (R) Tennessee said.
On Monday, officials said the inspector who failed to discover a crack in the bridge was fired. Arkansas’ DOT also released a drone video on Monday showing the crack in 2019.
The closure has impacted a heavily used corridor and raised concerns about shipping and delivery costs.
The Arkansas Trucking Association on Friday estimated the closure would cost the trucking industry at least $2.4 million a day.
