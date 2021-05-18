Two tornadoes touched down in New Orleans and North Shore areas during severe weather, NWS confirms

Two tornadoes touched down in New Orleans and North Shore areas during severe weather, NWS confirms
An EF0 tornado touched down just south of the New Orleans International Airport, ripping a portion of the roof off of the AP Clay Center. (Source: City of Kenner)
By Mykal Vincent | May 18, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 3:47 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two tornadoes touched down in the Fox 8 viewing area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says one tornado caused damage in Jefferson Parish near the New Orleans International Airport. The preliminary rating of the tornado is an EF0.

The NWS reports a few tree limbs down and minor damage to the AP Clay Center south of the airport. A survey team will evaluate and provide more information when they conclude their survey.

An EF0 tornado touched down just south of the New Orleans International Airport, ripping a portion of the roof off of the AP Clay Center.
An EF0 tornado touched down just south of the New Orleans International Airport, ripping a portion of the roof off of the AP Clay Center. (Source: City of Kenner)
An EF0 tornado touched down just south of the New Orleans International Airport, ripping a portion of the roof off of the AP Clay Center.
An EF0 tornado touched down just south of the New Orleans International Airport, ripping a portion of the roof off of the AP Clay Center. (Source: City of Kenner)
An EF0 tornado touched down just south of the New Orleans International Airport, ripping a portion of the roof off of the AP Clay Center.
An EF0 tornado touched down just south of the New Orleans International Airport, ripping a portion of the roof off of the AP Clay Center. (Source: City of Kenner)

No injuries reported.

Additional information is expected to be released later in the day.

A second tornado moved onshore near Guste Island in Madisonville and tracked across mainly uninhabited swampland, the NWS confirmed. An EF0 with estimated peak winds around 75 mph damaged trees on the eastern shore of an inlet.

RELATED STORIES:

Hundreds rescued from floodwaters in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge area businesses flood during heavy rainfall, company reporting tens of thousands of dollars in damages

Flash flooding threat remains through Wednesday; several more inches of rain possible

Man dead after car enters high water in Port Allen

Flooding, high-water rescues across metro Baton Rouge

An EF0 tornado touched down in the Uptown area of New Orleans and crossed the river into Algiers Point on May 12, causing damage to homes and power outages .

WATCH: Doorbell camera captures EF0 tornado in Algiers

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.