Overton Brooks bringing community together for annual VA2K Walk & Roll

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the eleventh straight year, the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is shining a light on servicemembers affected by homelessness.
The VA 2K Walk & Roll begins at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, and lasts until 3 p.m. near the main entrance of Overton Brooks. An opening ceremony begins at noon.
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, on any given night in January 2020, 37,252 veterans experienced homelessness. More than 15,000 were unsheltered.
Dr. Moona Tanga, chief of occupational health and wellness at Overton Brooks, as well as the fundraiser’s chairwoman, the VA helps hundreds of veterans who have been affected by homelessness.
“The Shreveport VA hospital has over 350 veterans who at one point or another experienced homelessness,” Tanga explained. “There are 240 veterans who receive active case management from the social work staff.”
Staff members will be collecting donations for veterans throughout the day and are hoping to receive items such as toiletries, clothing, non-perishable food items, towels, laundry pods, as well as anything else that can be used in a home.
Monetary donations are also accepted; be sure to include the ‘VA Homeless Program’ as the purpose of the gift. Donations can be made by tapping or clicking here.
Members from Barksdale Air Force Base will also be present for a $5 burger burn, with all proceeds helping homeless veterans.
