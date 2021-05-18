More heavy rain tonight and Wednesday

Wednesday should see even more rain than Tuesday. The Excessive Rainfall outlook has all of East Texas under a moderate risk while everywhere else is at a slight risk. So, I anticipate plenty of rain, which will be heavy at times. Yesterday, I gave you the First Alert that the rain chances may increase, and sure enough, they are now up to 80%. Most of the rain, or at least the heaviest will be in the morning, and winding down in the afternoon. Temperatures will only heat up to the mid 70s, thanks to the rain and lack of sunshine.