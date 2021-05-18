More heavy rain tonight and Wednesday

(KSLA) - More heavy showers and storms will be likely tonight and through the day on Wednesday. There is still a flash flood watch in effect until Thursday morning.
Rain chances remain pretty high for a couple more days. When we do see the rain, it will likely be heavy at times. Therefore a flash flood watch has been issued for all of the ArkLaTex until Thursday morning. On top of that, we have the possibility of some severe weather. We are mostly monitoring the threat for large hail and strong winds. Other than that, it will just be your typical, non-severe thunderstorms.
This evening will have more rain around. Some parts of the ArkLaTex, particularly near I-30, will have more of the rain and storms. There is also a small risk for severe weather including damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat is very low, but not quite zero. If you have any evening plans, you will want your umbrella. Temperatures will be a little warm in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight will have more rain. The first wave will be making its way out of the ArkLaTex, but a second wave will be coming in from the west. It should be pretty late when the second one arrives. This will bring more heavy rain and storms that will linger into Wednesday. Rain chances are up to 60%. temperatures will cool down to the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday should see even more rain than Tuesday. The Excessive Rainfall outlook has all of East Texas under a moderate risk while everywhere else is at a slight risk. So, I anticipate plenty of rain, which will be heavy at times. Yesterday, I gave you the First Alert that the rain chances may increase, and sure enough, they are now up to 80%. Most of the rain, or at least the heaviest will be in the morning, and winding down in the afternoon. Temperatures will only heat up to the mid 70s, thanks to the rain and lack of sunshine.
Thursday will still have a decent amount of rain around. It will not rain as much though. Some places may not see much at all. I would still keep the umbrella to be on the safe side. Rain chances are up to 40%. The rain Thursday will be more scattered, and not as widespread. Temperatures will also rebound back up to the lower 80s.
Friday will be winding down more with those rain chances. Some areas in the ArkLaTex may not see any rain at all! I have only a 30% chance we see some showers passing by. Anything we do see, could still produce some strong gusts of wind and maybe some small hail, as well as heavy downpours for a brief time. Temperatures will also heat up to the mid 80s.
This weekend has a chance to be something great! There is a pretty good chance we see little to no rain both days! Therefore, we will finally be able to dry out a bit from all the rain this week! As of now, I have a 10% chance Saturday and a 0% chance Sunday. There will be a few clouds throughout east day, but the sunshine will also return! I think there’s a better chance for more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with less rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay dry!
