LSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police are looking into a deputy-involved shooting involving the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office that happened Monday, May 17.
LSP officials say around 10 p.m. Monday night, DPSO requested LSP to investigate a shooting involving their office. LSP’s preliminary investigation shows deputies were responding to a home in the 1800 block of Sloan Road about a domestic disturbance when the shooting happened.
As deputies go the house and began approaching, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and there was an exchange of fire, LSP reports. The suspect was hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. No one else was injured during the incident.
The investigation remains active.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.