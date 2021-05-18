LSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in DeSoto Parish

By Rachael Thomas | May 18, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 12:20 PM

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police are looking into a deputy-involved shooting involving the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office that happened Monday, May 17.

LSP officials say around 10 p.m. Monday night, DPSO requested LSP to investigate a shooting involving their office. LSP’s preliminary investigation shows deputies were responding to a home in the 1800 block of Sloan Road about a domestic disturbance when the shooting happened.

As deputies go the house and began approaching, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and there was an exchange of fire, LSP reports. The suspect was hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. No one else was injured during the incident.

The investigation remains active.

