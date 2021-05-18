Louisiana House scheduled to debate legislation that could mean 12-hour shifts for SPD patrol officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A proposal that could lead to 12-hour shifts for Shreveport police officers is scheduled to be debated on the Louisiana House floor subject to call Tuesday, May 18.
House Bill 121 was reported favorably on a 10-0 vote Thursday, May 6 by a Louisiana House committee.
The proposal was discussed May 6 by the Louisiana House Committee on Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs, of which District 4 state Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, is a member. The legislation was prefiled March 15 by District 5 state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, then assigned to the committee April 12.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond has said that his department is short 100 officers. In an effort to combat the officer drain, HB 121 would let him split his department’s patrol division into two platoons, giving him the option of moving patrol shifts to 12-hour workdays.
The idea is to help fill holes in shifts created by the officer shortage and potentially cut down on increasing overtime costs, according to police sources.
“Once we get to a point where it’s an option, I’ll put that vote out to patrol officers and patrol officers can choose whether to go to 12-hour shifts or not,” the police chief told KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, May 18.
Raymond said 10-30 officers a day already work 12-hour shifts to provide minimum services on patrol, Raymond said. “So I hear a lot of talk about ‘do I hear how negative 12-hour shifts are?’ Yeah, I do.
“I work 12-hour shifts five or six days a week. Fourteen-hour shifts a lot of days. A lot of our patrol officers do too, right now. So we’re having to do that right now.”
Even if the Legislature approves HB 121, Raymond said, its “... passage does not mean we’re going to 12-hour shifts. It’s the first of a couple of steps before we can even seriously have a conversation.”
A number of police officers have signed a petition opposing the legislation. Below is a copy of that petition. The officers’ names and badge numbers have been redacted:
And the proposal met with immediate pushback from the Shreveport Police Officers Association.
Michael Carter, SPOA president, penned the letter below to Seabaugh, asking the state representative to pull HB 121.
KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett has reached out to Seabaugh for comment on his proposal and is awaiting his response.
Below is the text of House Bill 121 followed by the legislative digest entry about the proposal:
