La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri.
Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
KY3, our sister station in Springfield, Mo., reported Hicks was arrested for the December 1984 death of Diana Lukosius of Camdenton, Mo.
The station added police found Lukosius badly beaten near her car on a road off State Highway 5 in December 1984. Police believed her attacker forced her off a road. Lukosius died two days later from the injuries in the brutal beating.
According to Smith, Hicks turned himself in for the active warrant and was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
