Hundreds rescued from floodwaters in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - First responders have conducted hundreds of high water rescues as torrential rains and flooding impacted Lake Charles, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge areas.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents rescued 110 people Monday night, including seven with physical limitations, from flooded residences in southeast Lake Charles.
The children and adults, along with 15 dogs and cats, were brought to high ground where family members were waiting or they were shuttled to a nearby shelter, according to the LDWF.
The rescues, involving 11 agents with vessels, were conducted from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 17 as long periods of heavy rains resulted in flooding in Lake Charles.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal rescued more than 80 people Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Highwater rescue crews responded to more than 300 calls in East Baton Rouge Parish overnight. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says over 250 people were taken to higher ground. Some people were trapped in cars and others were rescued from homes and apartments taking on water.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.