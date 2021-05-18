Hit-and-run leaves one dead in Bossier Parish; suspect sought

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a fatal hit-and-run crash occurred in Bossier Parish on Tuesday, May 18, just before 8 a.m.
Initial investigation shows that an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 2, west of LA Hwy 3. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck Paul Rogers, 32, of Plain Dealing, who was walking in the grassy area next to the road.
The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, continuing eastbound on LA Hwy 2.
Rogers sustained fatal injuries from the crash.
Troopers are actively following leads pertaining to the driver and vehicle involved in this deadly crash. If you have any additional information, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at (318) 741-7411.
