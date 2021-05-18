Gov. Edwards addresses severe weather in south La. after significant flooding in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, May 18, Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference to address severe weather and flooding in the southern part of the state.
The governor cautioned people about driving through floodwater, saying it’s very dangerous, particularly when you don’t know how deep the water is.
A number of deaths have been reported in relation to the flooding as well. Search and rescue missions have been ongoing in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, and many people have been rescued from flooded homes and vehicles.
The governor also said thousands are without power and encouraged people to be cautious when using generators.
The state is expecting more heavy rainfall throughout the week, and more flash flooding is possible.
