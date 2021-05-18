Flash Flooding possible through Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some heavy rain during the day Monday more is on the way for your Tuesday. We are tracking enough rain that Flash Flood Watches have been issued for all of the viewing area through Thursday morning. There is potential for parts of the viewing area to see up to an additional 6 inches of rain over the next few day making flooding a concern. The timeframe on the rain today will be during the afternoon hours with heavy rain also possible Wednesday. As we get later in the week showers will still be possible, but our weather will slowly improve as we head towards the weekend. Don’t expect prolonged sunshine and warmer temperatures to return though until we get to your weekend.