Flash Flooding possible through Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some heavy rain during the day Monday more is on the way for your Tuesday. We are tracking enough rain that Flash Flood Watches have been issued for all of the viewing area through Thursday morning. There is potential for parts of the viewing area to see up to an additional 6 inches of rain over the next few day making flooding a concern. The timeframe on the rain today will be during the afternoon hours with heavy rain also possible Wednesday. As we get later in the week showers will still be possible, but our weather will slowly improve as we head towards the weekend. Don’t expect prolonged sunshine and warmer temperatures to return though until we get to your weekend.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella as it may be dry now, but that won’t be the case later today as we are tracking the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms for the ArkLaTex. There is also some potential for some isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon with damaging wind and large hail being the primary concerns. But the biggest factor will be the potential for some Flash Flooding this afternoon and evening. High temperatures this afternoon will still be warm with highs in the low 80s.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more rain on the way for the ArkLaTex. The wet weather will likely peak during the morning hours Wednesday with again more possible Flash Flooding across the region. We also continue to track more rain on the way for both your Thursday and Friday, but it does look quite as heavy compared to Wednesday morning. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will hold fairly steady with high temperatures around the 80 degree mark.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are finally tracking a couple of days of dry weather for the region. The main reason for this will be because the main ridge of high pressure to our east will slowly start building back towards the central portion of the country. That will mean our weather will dry out and our temperatures will rise over the weekend. Expect highs in the mid-80s on Saturday with potential high temperatures near the 90 degree mark Sunday.
In the meantime, please be care when your driving on any water covered roadways. Turn around, don’t drown! Have a great day!
