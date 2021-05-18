4 deaths following severe weather in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says there are investigations into four deaths since severe weather moved through Louisiana on Monday, May 17.
The first death was reported Tuesday morning after a vehicle was submerged in a canal near I-10 in Port Allen late Monday night. The governor says one person was rescued and one person is still missing in that incident.
Investigators also recovered a body of a 33-year-old male Tuesday in a vehicle underneath an underpass on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
Gov. Edwards says there are investigations into two other deaths but did not give further details.
