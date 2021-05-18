DEA conducts raids on multiple family medical clinic locations in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple locations of Lansdell Family Clinic in southwest Arkansas were raided Tuesday morning (May 18) by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
According the DEA Special Agent in Charge Debbie Webber out of the agency’s New Orleans division, DEA agents were executing search warrants in Arkansas Tuesday. However, since the activities are part of an ongoing federal investigation, the DEA will not be making any further comment as to the nature of these raids.
Six warrants were executed Tuesday in response to complaints the DEA received. Representatives with the DEA did not share details about the names of those being investigated. A number of local police agencies assisted the DEA with the searches.
The investigation has been going on for “quite some time,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jared Harper, with the DEA in Little Rock.
He said their message to the public is the opioid epidemic is real, killing about 238 people every day, not just in Arkansas, but in the United States and globally as well. He also said they will be methodical and thorough in their ongoing investigation. Warrants were served in multiple locations, including DeQueen and Locksburg.
The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office out of the Western District of Arkansas. KSLA has reached out to Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg for more information.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.