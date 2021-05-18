BCPD searching for 16-year-old runaway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 16-year-old Alexas Leiann Bobbitt?
According to Bossier police, Alexas ran away from her home on Bragg Street on April 14. She is 5′1″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. Police say she has a nose piercing and tattoos of a rose on her shoulder and forearm.
Alexas was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.
She’s been known to visit the Caddo Lake area in Oil City.
Anyone who may have information on Alexas’ whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.
