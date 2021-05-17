23-year-old injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after a shooting on early Monday morning.
Officers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on May 17 to the 6200 block of Rufus Drive in Shreveport.
At the scene, police say that the victim, a 23-year-old man was shot in his hip.
He was taken to a Shreveport hospital with serious injuries. No word on his condition.
The shooting is under investigation. No word on a possible gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
