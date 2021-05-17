2 teens drown in creek in Claiborne Parish

On Sunday, May 16, the sheriff’s office got a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. that two swimmers in Flat Lick Creek were missing. Deputies responded to the scene on Flat Lick Road just under five miles south of Highway 2 in the southwest part of the parish. When deputies got there, they spoke with three other teen boys, who said they were swimming in Flat Lick Creek when the two other teens went missing.