2 teens drown in creek in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two teenage boys are dead after drowning in a creek, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
On Sunday, May 16, the sheriff’s office got a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. that two swimmers in Flat Lick Creek were missing. Deputies responded to the scene on Flat Lick Road just under five miles south of Highway 2 in the southwest part of the parish. When deputies got there, they spoke with three other teen boys, who said they were swimming in Flat Lick Creek when the two other teens went missing.
Deputies called for additional help from other agencies across north Louisiana; divers began to search the water around 6 p.m. Minutes later, two bodies were found submerged in the creek, the sheriff’s office reports.
The parish coroner, Dr. Mark Haynes, arrived on scene and pronounced the victims dead. Their bodies were taken to Little Rock, Arkansas for autopsies.
The teens have been identified as Tavious Tate, 16, and Donald Owens, 16, both of Springhill.
