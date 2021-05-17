Sarepta man found guilty of first-degree rape of child under 13

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 12-person jury has found a 54-year-old man from Sarepta guilty of raping a child under the age of 13.
The jury delivered its unanimous verdict Friday, May 14 after deliberating for three hours, the 26th Judicial District Court reports.
Michael Wayne Duck was found guilty of one count of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13 and one count of second-degree rape. Duck was initially arrested after an extensive investigation conducted by the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office. One of the underage victims contacted the sheriff’s office and reported that Duck had been sexually assaulting her.
During the investigation, multiple family members said they were sexually assaulted by Duck. The jury heard testimony from experts in clinical psychology, DNA analysis, and sexual assault examinations, as well as from multiple victims who came forward during the investigation.
“It is the height of evil that Michael Duck would stand before you and ask that you find him innocent when innocence is the very thing he stole from these young children,” said Assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom.
Duck was placed in custody while he awaits a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is set for July 7. The mandatory sentence for first-degree rape is life imprisonment. Duck faces an additional 30 years for the second-degree rape charge.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.