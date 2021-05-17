Roemer’s roots deep-seeded in Bossier farming

Fmr Governor Buddy Roemer passes at age 77

Roemer’s roots deep-seeded in Bossier farming
A few years ago, Buddy Roemer wrote the book, 'Scopena: A Memoir of Home'. It chronicles Buddy's early years on the family farm in south Bossier Parish. (Source: KSLA)
By Doug Warner | May 17, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 10:58 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Just a couple miles south of the city limits of Bossier City along US Highway 71 sits the former childhood home of Charles “Buddy” Roemer III.

Roemer's roots deep-seeded in Bossier farming

“I think I’m the only cotton farmer in Bossier Parish now,” remarked Drew Lefler, a nephew of the former governor who know lives in the same home on the old Scopena Plantation farm.

“We wouldn’t trade living here for anything,” said Lefler, who lives in the home with his wife and two children.

Buddy Roemer graduated from Bossier High School in 1960. (Photo is from "Scopena: A Memoir of Home," written by Charles "Buddy" Roemer III)
Buddy Roemer graduated from Bossier High School in 1960. (Photo is from "Scopena: A Memoir of Home," written by Charles "Buddy" Roemer III) (Source: Roemer family)

The Roemer family bought the Scopena farm and its hundreds and hundreds farmland from the Scopena family back in the 1930s.

While other siblings went on to become doctors, bankers and attorneys, Lefler says he stuck with the family’s original mode of revenue, farming.

“As long as I can make a little bit of money, I’ll continue to grow cotton,” added Lefler.

Drew Lefler, the late Buddy Roemer's nephew, now lives in the former Louisiana governor's childhood home. Lefler's wife and two children also live there.
Drew Lefler, the late Buddy Roemer's nephew, now lives in the former Louisiana governor's childhood home. Lefler's wife and two children also live there. (Source: KSLA)

He says through the years, Roemer made numerous trips back to the Scopena farm for visits and would also share advice on keeping the family’s farming history intact.

“He would tell me to take 50 acres for irrigation this year, then another 50 the next year,” Lefler recalled.

“Don’t do it all at one time or you’ll go broke,” he said Roemer told him on one occasion.

It’s kind of ironic that Lefler now lives in the home where his Uncle Buddy was raised until he graduated from Bossier High School as the senior class valedictorian in 1960.

Buddy Roamer's father, Budgie, poses in the middle of one of their cotton fields at the old Scopena Plantation off US Highway 71 in south Bossier Parish.
Buddy Roamer's father, Budgie, poses in the middle of one of their cotton fields at the old Scopena Plantation off US Highway 71 in south Bossier Parish. (Source: Roemer family)

“I was lucky enough to go to LSU and go live there at the Governor’s Mansion. He invited me,” Lefler shared, adding that he would babysit Uncle Buddy’s children from time to time as a way “to pay rent.”

He says he feels proud that he’s been able to carry on the tradition of farming that his great-grandfather and great-grandmother started so many decades ago.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.