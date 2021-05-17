Off and on rain continues all week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be possible every day this week. Some days will have more rain than others. By the end of the week, we could have around 3-6 inches.
This evening may have a couple lingering showers, but not too many. You should still grab that umbrella if you are heading out the door for any evening plans. Temperatures will be in the 70s, even after sunset.
Tonight should have a couple light showers move in. Not everyone will see rain. Anything we do see will not last too long. I have the rain chances at 40%. Temperatures will be cooling down to the mid to upper 60s. Overall, it should be a quiet night.
Throughout this week, there will be a lot of off and on rain. When we do see the rain, it will likely be heavy at times. Therefore a flash flood watch has been issued for all of the ArkLaTex until Thursday morning. On top of that, we have the possibility of some severe weather. We are mostly monitoring the threat for large hail and strong winds. Other than that, it will just be your typical, non-severe thunderstorms.
Tuesday has a good chance for more heavy rain. The computer models are not doing a great job showing very much. With that said, there’s still a chance we do not see as much as anticipated. I still expect there to be plenty of rain around. In fact, there is a slight chance for most of the ArkLaTex to see Excessive rainfall. Some places may even be in the moderate stage. So, some flooding could take place. Most of the day will be cloudy with no sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the high.
Wednesday should see even more rain than Tuesday. The Excessive Rainfall outlook has all of East Texas under a moderate risk while everywhere else is at a slight risk. So, I anticipate plenty of rain, which will be heavy at times. Rain chances are up to 60%, but could increase as we get a little closer. Temperatures will only heat up to the mid 70s, thanks to the rain and lack of sunshine.
Thursday will still have a decent amount of rain around. It will not rain as much though. Some places may not see much at all. I would still keep the umbrella to be on the safe side. Rain chances are up to 40%. temperatures will also rebound back up to the lower 80s.
Friday will be winding down more with those rain chances. Some areas in the ArkLaTex may not see any rain at all! I have only a 30% chance we see some showers passing by. Temperatures will also heat up to the mid 80s.
This weekend has a chance to be something great! There is a pretty good chance we see little to no rain both days! Therefore, we will finally be able to dry out a bit from all the rain this week! As of now, I have a 10% chance Saturday and a 0% chance Sunday. There will be a few clouds throughout the day, but the sunshine will also return! Temperatures will be a bit warmer with less rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
