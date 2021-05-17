Off and on rain continues all week

Tuesday has a good chance for more heavy rain. The computer models are not doing a great job showing very much. With that said, there’s still a chance we do not see as much as anticipated. I still expect there to be plenty of rain around. In fact, there is a slight chance for most of the ArkLaTex to see Excessive rainfall. Some places may even be in the moderate stage. So, some flooding could take place. Most of the day will be cloudy with no sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the high.