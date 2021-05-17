Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4 mourns loss of firefighter

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4 family is mourning the loss of Firefighter BJ Miller.
Miller, 22, was the son of Fire Chief Bryan Miller, and a member of the department since he was 18-years-old.
“BJ was an inspiration to all who knew him, he had been diagnosed as a teenager with heart failure and was required to wear an LVAD heart assist device at all times, yet he remained a dedicated member of the department, attending and supporting as many department functions and trainings as possible,” reads a Facebook post.
BJ allowed having his organs donated.
Visitation and funeral services will be scheduled for later this week.
