SWLA WEATHER BLOG: Weather alerts and flooding updates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - May 17 flooding in Southwest Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish locations and addresses:
· Ward 1 Barn - 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
· Ward 2 Barn – 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes
· Ward 3 Old Barn - 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
· Old Kroger building- intersection of Beglis Parkway and Napoleon Street, Sulphur
· Ward 5 Barn – 129 Third St., Starks
· Ward 6 Barn – 1275 Plum St., DeQuincy
· Ward 8 Barn – 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa.
The city of Lake Charles has temporarily suspended the city transit service due to unsafe driving conditions and flooding in our area. The city will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.
Please stay off any flooded roads and do not try to traverse them. Doing this may trap your vehicle in high water or push water into nearby homes and businesses.
DeQuincy
- Bill Phillips Rd.
- Riley Fraizer Rd.
- Edgerly Rd.
- Pine Forest Rd.
Lake Charles
- N. Highway 171 at Fruge St.
- University Dr. at Jefferson Dr.
- College St. from 5th Ave. to Kirkman St.
- College St. between Ryan St. and Louisiana Ave.
- Highway 14 at Allen St.
- I-10 at Fruge St.
- 4200 block of Luke Power Rd.
- Ryan St. at Sale St.
- Ryan St. at University Dr.
- I-210 at Lake St.
- Nelson near Country Club Rd.
- W. Gauthier Rd. at S. Park Rd.
- Tallowwood Dr.
- 14th St.
- Maynard St.
- 4th Ave.
- 17th St.
- 19th St.
- 19th St.
- Hwy 397 at Candice Ln.
- Orchard Dr.
Moss Bluff
- N. Perkins Ferry near Joe Miller Rd.
- Belfield near Whippoorwill Dr.
- Wyanewood Dr.
- Idlebrook Dr.
- Hollyvale Dr.
Beauregard
- US 171 south of the Ragley overpass
- LA 27 near LA 109
- LA 394 at Otis Green Rd.
Cameron
- The Cameron Ferry is currently closed.
You can send any weather-related pictures to us via https://burst.com/fb995a38
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.