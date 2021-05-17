Graduation ceremony for Arkansas High moving indoors due to anticipated heavy rainfall

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas School District announced it’s moving Monday evening’s (May 17) commencement ceremony for Arkansas High School indoors due to the threat for heavy rain.
The graduation ceremony will be moved to the First Baptist Church Moores Lane (3015 Moores Ln., Texarkana, Texas). Organizers say face masks are optional for attendees. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Each graduate received 10 home-side stadium tickets during practice. Due to space limitations, no visitor-side or rain tickets will be used for the ceremony. Doors will close at 7 p.m. and will remain closed until the end. Late guests will be sent to the overflow area to watch the ceremony via livestream. No food, drinks, noise makers, or balloons will be allowed in the sanctuary.
Guests should enter the church through the East Foyer. Graduating seniors will use the Atrium entrance. Board of directors, administrators, and teachers will enter via the West Foyer.
The ceremony will be livestreamed here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.