Flooding rain possible for some this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend as we had generally nice weather with the exception of some showers and storms developing yesterday afternoon. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a whole lot of wet weather on the way for the region. By the time the week is out, some in the viewing area could see more than five inches of rain. This is on top of all the rain that we saw across the region last week, and flooding could become a concern as we get later in the week. Temperatures this week will be warm but not hot as the rain will limit how warm we can get. But you should anticipate some muggy conditions as we go throughout the week.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it is a good idea to grab the rain gear as we are tracking on and off heavy rain as we go throughout the day today. Temperatures this morning are on the warm side being in the upper 60s and will rise towards the 80 degree mark later today. There will be some mugginess in the air thanks to the rain that is expected on and off as we go through the day. There is a low grade risk of severe weather today, but the worst of the storms look to be well off to our west.
The rest of the work week looks to have a mix of showers and thunderstorms every single day. There will be no well defined front that will move through and help get rid of the rain as the issue is a stalled upper level low to our west that will drive rain and moisture into the region throughout the week. The rain this week will the heaviest across western portions of the ArkLaTex with today and Wednesday being the wettest for the region. Flooding will become a concern for western portions of the viewing area later this week. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will remain fairly consistent with highs around the 80 degree mark.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we tracking improving weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. The rain should finally clear out Friday and the weekend is looking dry for the ArkLaTex. But as we dry out the temperatures will start rising as your should expect mid-80s for highs on Saturday with Sunday likely making a run at the 90 degree mark.
So make sure you have those umbrellas and get ready for a wet week! Have a great Monday!
