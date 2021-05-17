CLASS ACT: Addison Kennedy, Loyola College Prep

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For KSLA News 12′s first Class Act Student, we’re shining the spotlight on Loyola College Prep’s Addison Claire Kennedy.
Addison is the daughter of Robert and Jill Kennedy. Her sister is Annie Kennedy.
She scored a 30 on her ACT and earned a 4.5 gradepoint average. During her high school career she logged 270 service hours. The requirement is only 100 hours.
She was honored as a member of the National Honor Society for three years, a student of the year finalist, made honor roll her entire high school career, as a junior she was the Religion III Student of the Year; English Student of the Year and a finalist for the Flyer of the Year award as a senior. She earned the ‘Faith on Fire’ Spirit Award. She is a salutatorian, took 9 AP classes, was in dual enrollment courses begining her sophomore year and took French 1 through 6.
During her high school career she was a member of Loyola’s French Club/Languages and Cultures of the World Club; Student Government Association; Flyers Ading the Hungry; Key Club; the school’s newspaper The Flyer, Pep Squad and she played junior varsity soccer.
She served as the SGA Class Vice President in her sophomore and junior year and Exectutive Board Vice President as a senior. She was the Co-Vice President of the Languages and Cultures of the World Club as a senior. She was the student coordinator for the Garden Park Nursing Home starting as a sophomore, lasting throughout her high school career. She was an officer for the Flyers Aiding the Hungry as a junior and a chairman as a senior. Also, as a senior, she was designated as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion.
Addison plans on attending LSU in Baton Rouge and plans to major in Biology.
