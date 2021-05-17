Buying a used car? Here are some tips from the BBB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is warning you to do your research before buying a used car.
Carmen Million, the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana, said to spend time looking at the same factors that would apply to a new car purchase.
This includes how you will use the vehicle, how long you plan to keep it, the size, style, features and appearance you need or prefer. Also, look at your budget or financing options for the purchase and operation, maintenance and repair costs.
“You want to get a Kelly Blue Book value on that vehicle. You never want to overpay for it because, of course, your insurance is only going to cover the value of that vehicle, so you want to make sure you do that,” said Million. “Test drive the vehicle.”
Other tips include researching the company you are considering doing business with by clicking here. You can have a mechanic that you know and trust inspect the vehicle or ask for a Carfax report on the vehicle. This will provide vehicle history reports on used cars and light trucks.
Also, take your time to read and understand the entire written agreement. Be sure that all blank spaces are filled in, that all of the salesperson’s verbal promises are included in writing.
Contact BBB if you have any questions at 225-346-5222.
